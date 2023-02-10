Parler Share
News

Breaking: Pentagon Shoots Down New 'Threat' in US Airspace

 By The Associated Press  February 10, 2023 at 12:47pm
Parler Share

The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, White House officials said.

The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.

Kirby said that President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which was described as roughly the size of a small car. No other details about what it was were immediately provided.


The object fell onto frozen U.S. waters. Kirby said it was taken down by “fighter aircraft.”

Trending:
McCarthy Gets Ambushed by RINO Romney Criticism, But Then Speaker Gives Perfect Response


The development comes after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday. Officials are still recovering debris from that object, shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Breaking: Pentagon Shoots Down New 'Threat' in US Airspace
Florida Republicans Hand DeSantis a Major Win - All He Has to Do Is Sign the Bill
FBI Searching Mike Pence's Home: Source
China Snubs Biden Admin Call, Citing Lack of 'Proper Atmosphere'
Mike Pence Subpoenaed as Investigation Rapidly Escalates: Reports
See more...

Conversation