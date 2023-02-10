Breaking: Pentagon Shoots Down New 'Threat' in US Airspace

The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, White House officials said.

The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.

Kirby said that President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which was described as roughly the size of a small car. No other details about what it was were immediately provided.

John Kirby says the object downed in the last hour flying over Alaska airspace was “much smaller” than the Chinese spy balloon, roughly the “size of a small car” pic.twitter.com/n3qEuJbyYs — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 10, 2023



The object fell onto frozen U.S. waters. Kirby said it was taken down by “fighter aircraft.”

John Kirby: “I can confirm that the Department of Defense was tracking a high altitude object over Alaska airspace in the last 24 hours … [The object] posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight … fighter aircraft assigned … took down the object” pic.twitter.com/mnhVbOyZFQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 10, 2023



The development comes after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday. Officials are still recovering debris from that object, shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

