Breaking: Photo Shows Biden Compromised, Illness Could Mean Harris in Office in Days

 By Michael Austin  April 7, 2022 at 9:26am
President Biden may have been directly exposed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, it was announced that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had contracted the disease.

It was then revealed that, just one day prior, the two had touched hands during a bill signing ceremony.

“Pelosi was on stage, unmasked with POTUS yesterday at the postal service reform act bill signing – inches away from him,” Jacqui Heinrich, Fox’s White House correspondent, tweeted on Thursday morning.

Charlie Spiering, the White House correspondent for Breitbart News, tweeted out a photograph of the two politicians holding hands during Wednesday’s bill signing.

“Pelosi, who has tested positive for COVID-19 was with Joe Biden yesterday for the signing of the Postal Reform bill,” Spiering wrote.

It was early Thursday morning when Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, first announced the news of her testing positive for COVID.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill wrote.

“The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he added in a subsequent tweet.

Speaker Pelosi is 82 years old, and President Biden is 79 years old, putting both Democrats at high risk of severe illness from the disease, according to the CDC.

Is the president in danger?

“Older adults are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. Getting very sick means that older adults with COVID-19 might need hospitalization, intensive care or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they might even die,” a report from the CDC said.

Both Biden and Pelosi are vaccinated against the disease.

