Search and rescue teams respond to the scene of a plane crash Thursday in Ahmedabad, India.
Search and rescue teams respond to the scene of a plane crash Thursday in Ahmedabad, India.

Breaking: Plane Headed for London Crashes - Hundreds on Board

 By Jack Davis  June 12, 2025 at 7:23am
A Boeing jet crashed moments after takeoff in India on Friday, killing everyone aboard.

The Air India jet was bound for London and took off from Ahmedabad in northwest India.

Air India Flight 171 carried 242 passengers and crew. Air India said the victims included 169 Indian citizens, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, according to the Associated Press

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director general of the Directorate of Civil Aviation, said the plane that crashed was a Boeing 787-8.

WARNING: The following video shows images a plane crash that some will find disturbing. 

The plane crashed into a residential area five minutes after taking off. Initial reports said it landed on a dormitory where medical students lived.

“When we went out to see what had happened, there was a layer of thick smoke in the air. When we came here, dead bodies and debris from the crashed aircraft were scattered all over,” the BBC quoted one unnamed witness as saying.

Other witnesses said the plane crashed into a multi-story building and that individuals were seen jumping from the third floor after the crash in an attempt to reach safety

“The plane was in flames,” another witness said.

“We helped people get out of the building and sent the injured to the hospital,” the witness said.

The New York Times noted that this was the first fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, noting, however, that the plane has been under scrutiny.

Boeing said that it was aware of the crash on the Air India flight and was “working to gather more information.”

About 1,100 Dreamliners are in use.  Citing data from Cirium, the Times reported that the Air India jet that crashed was built in 2013.

Dreamliner production had been stalled after what the Times reported were “quality concerns that included filling paper-thin gaps in the plane’s body and replacing certain titanium parts that were made with the wrong material.”

Boeing maintained that none of those issues compromised safety.

Allegations have also been made to the Federal Aviation Administration that some parts of the planes are improperly assembled. Boeing has said the claims are groundless.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
