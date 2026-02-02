Share
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued a missing person alert, left, and established a crime scene for Nancy Guthrie, mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has issued a missing person alert, left, and established a crime scene for Nancy Guthrie, mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie. (Pima County Sheriff’s Department / AP; mbbirdy / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Police Have a 'Crime Scene' in Disappearance of 'Today' Show Host Savannah Guthrie's Mom

 By Johnathan Jones  February 2, 2026 at 10:32am
An Arizona sheriff said Monday that investigators are treating the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie as a crime scene.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said there are signs indicating Nancy Guthrie did not leave her home on her own.

“We do in fact have a crime scene,” Nanos said during a news conference, the Associated Press reported.

Nanos urged the public to assist investigators and report any information that could help locate her.

“I need this community to step up and start giving us some calls,” he said.

Authorities said Nancy Guthrie has mobility issues, which make her disappearance more concerning.

She was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at her home in the Tucson area.

Her family reported her missing around noon Sunday. Nanos said she has physical ailments, but no cognitive issues.

Search crews are using drones and search dogs, with help from volunteers and Border Patrol agents.

The sheriff said the department’s homicide team is also assisting, which is not standard.

Nanos said foul play has not been ruled out.

Savannah Guthrie issued a statement Monday thanking the public for prayers and support, saying the family’s focus is on Nancy’s safe return.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” Guthrie said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy.”

