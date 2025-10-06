Breaking: Portland DA Won't Prosecute Conservative Journalist Who Was Assaulted Then Arrested by Local Police

Is the legal climate changing for conservatives?

According to multiple reports, it sure seems that way after years of conservatives decrying their ideological opponents’ preference for lawfare.

Just ask conservative journalist Nick Sortor.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has declined to pursue charges against Sortor after he was arrested during a protest at a Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, per local ABC outlet KATU-TV.

Portland police initially arrested Sortor and two other individuals during a “chaotic scene” involving protesters.

To be clear, Sortor did not attend the protest so he could join it. In his words, he was in Portland to expose “how corrupt and rotten” the Portland police are.

He also took immense issue with the way the Portland police chief characterized his appearance at the ICE facility:

🚨 JUST IN: Portland’s woke police chief Bob Day just accused me of coming to Portland “for the views” You’re right, Chief Day. I came here to show MILLIONS AND MILLIONS how corrupt and rotten your police department is. Thanks for your help with that! pic.twitter.com/sXKl2UXeph — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 6, 2025

“Portland’s woke police chief Bob Day just accused me of coming to Portland ‘for the views,'” Sortor wrote. “You’re right, Chief Day. I came here to show MILLIONS AND MILLIONS how corrupt and rotten your police department is.

“Thanks for your help with that!”

By Sortor’s account, he claims he was the one being accosted and assaulted by the ICE protesters.

🚨 BREAKING: I was ONCE AGAIN attacked by Antifa thugs simply for walking down the public sidewalk near ICE Portland They ripped my American flag—the one I saved from being burned—out of my hands, but I was able to recover it. LIBERATE PORTLAND, 47! pic.twitter.com/51ZdBCzt5V — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 6, 2025

In the wake of the DA office’s decision not to charge Sortor, the conservative journalist proclaimed total “VICTORY” on social media. He also claimed he had demanded a discovery phase into the Portland police’s alleged coordination with antifa.

Sortor noted in a separate post that his legal team had been working hard to seemingly bring a lawsuit against Portland police.

🚨 BREAKING — VICTORY: Following our demand for discovery related to the @PortlandPolice’s coordination with Antifa, the Multnomah County DA has announced they will DECLINE to prosecute me “After a careful review of the investigation, including reports and video, we do not… pic.twitter.com/gtR52XExnN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 6, 2025

Sortor added that he will still appear in court.

“I will still be appearing in court at the Portland Justice Center at 2pm PT to finalize this,” he posted. “And trust me, this is ONLY the beginning.”

