News

Breaking: Portland DA Won't Prosecute Conservative Journalist Who Was Assaulted Then Arrested by Local Police

 By Bryan Chai  October 6, 2025 at 3:24pm
Is the legal climate changing for conservatives?

According to multiple reports, it sure seems that way after years of conservatives decrying their ideological opponents’ preference for lawfare.

Just ask conservative journalist Nick Sortor.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has declined to pursue charges against Sortor after he was arrested during a protest at a Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, per local ABC outlet KATU-TV.

Portland police initially arrested Sortor and two other individuals during a “chaotic scene” involving protesters.

To be clear, Sortor did not attend the protest so he could join it. In his words, he was in Portland to expose “how corrupt and rotten” the Portland police are.

He also took immense issue with the way the Portland police chief characterized his appearance at the ICE facility:

Should Sortor continue his suit to expose targeting of conservatives by blue city police?

“Portland’s woke police chief Bob Day just accused me of coming to Portland ‘for the views,'” Sortor wrote. “You’re right, Chief Day. I came here to show MILLIONS AND MILLIONS how corrupt and rotten your police department is.

“Thanks for your help with that!”

By Sortor’s account, he claims he was the one being accosted and assaulted by the ICE protesters.

In the wake of the DA office’s decision not to charge Sortor, the conservative journalist proclaimed total “VICTORY” on social media. He also claimed he had demanded a discovery phase into the Portland police’s alleged coordination with antifa.

Sortor noted in a separate post that his legal team had been working hard to seemingly bring a lawsuit against Portland police.

Sortor added that he will still appear in court.

“I will still be appearing in court at the Portland Justice Center at 2pm PT to finalize this,” he posted. “And trust me, this is ONLY the beginning.”

