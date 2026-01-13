Share
News
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Breaking
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Breaking: Positive Inflation Report Delivers Economic Win for Trump

 By Johnathan Jones  January 13, 2026 at 8:03am
Share

The latest inflation report delivered a political and economic win for President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index showed inflation cooling more than many experts expected, easing concerns about rising costs for American families.

Markets reacted calmly as investors reviewed the December CPI, a key measure of how fast prices are rising.

The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones were mostly flat after an initial bump following the report, and after none came crashing down over the investigation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The data showed that prices excluding food and energy rose just 0.2 percent in December and 2.6 percent over the past year.

Both figures came in below economists’ forecasts, signaling much slower price increases than predicted.

Overall inflation, which includes all goods and services, rose in line with expectations at 0.3 percent for the month and 2.7 percent for the year.

As CNBC noted, the good news comes days after a jobs report showed that while the labor market is not red hot, it is stable.

The numbers also challenge repeated claims that Trump’s tariffs would send inflation through the roof.

Wall Street is coming off a record-setting session, with major stock indexes closing at all-time highs on Monday.

The Dow closed at 4,590.20 on Monday after briefly reaching a high of 49,633.35.

Related:
ICE Arrests Afghan 'Criminal Alien' Who Stabbed His Sister for Being a 'Bad Muslim'

When Trump began enacting his new trade policies last year, there was no shortage of economists predicting long-term pain for consumers and investors.

Economist Justin Wolfers commented, “Monstrously destructive, incoherent, ill-informed tariffs based on fabrications, imagined wrongs, discredited theories and ignorance of decades of evidence. And the real tragedy is that they will hurt working Americans more than anyone else.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Breaking: ICE Agent Who Was Hit by Renee Good's Vehicle Suffered Internal Bleeding
BREAKING: Trump Steps Into Iran Crisis With Direct Message to Protesters: 'Help is on the Way'
Breaking: Positive Inflation Report Delivers Economic Win for Trump
Dallas Police Solve 52-Year-Old Missing Person Case, the Oldest in the State of Texas
Police Department Uses AI to Write Reports, Only to Have it Claim One of the Officers Was Turned Into a Frog
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation