General view of Caracas at dawn on January 1, 2026.
General view of Caracas at dawn on January 1, 2026. (Federico Parra - AFP / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Possible American Attack on Venezuela Underway

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 3, 2026 at 12:41am
At least half a dozen explosions were confirmed in Caracas, Venezuela, early Saturday morning accompanied by low-flying aircraft, leading to speculation that an American attack on the capital and stronghold of Nicolás Maduro’s government was underway.

According to The Associated Press, neither the Venezuelan side nor the Americans would immediately comment on the apparent strikes.

However, footage of the explosions quickly began to emerge on social media.

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor, who shared video of some of the strikes, said there were “[a]t least TWELVE explosions” around the country’s capital.

The helicopters, he said, “are believed to be from the Army’s 160th Airborne.” No confirmation of this was forthcoming, although the 160th Airborne has been operating in the Caribbean since October of 2025, when tensions between the United States and Venezuela began to rise.

However, the AP could confirm at least seven explosions in and around Caracas as of 2:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.

“People in various neighborhoods rushed to the streets. Some could be seen in the distance from various areas of Caracas,” the wire service reported.

The alleged strikes come after a series of strikes against narcoterrorist boats that originated in Venezuela. Tensions were ratcheted up after two tankers the United States said were evading sanctions were seized in open waters in December.

After the seizures, Venezuela indicated that it was open to negotiating an agreement to stem the flood of narcotics traffic from the socialist state, but Maduro remained firm on the matter of oil exports in spite of numerous sanctions against the country’s regime.

As the AP reported, the embattled Venezuelan president “said in a pretaped interview aired Thursday that the U.S. wants to force a government change in Venezuela and gain access to its vast oil reserves through the monthslong pressure campaign that began with a massive military deployment to the Caribbean Sea in August.”

C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Conversation