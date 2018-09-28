Breaking: Potential Swing Vote Announces Support for Kavanaugh

As he faces a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on his nomination to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh picked up a major endorsement Friday morning as Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake said he would support Kavanaugh.

“Our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence,” Flake said in a statement Friday, Bloomberg reported.

On Thursday, Flake heard Christine Blasey Ford maintain that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a 1980s party when they were both in high school. He also heard Kavanaugh issue yet another forthright denial that any such incident took place.

Flake, who is retiring at the end of this Senate term, had been a strong advocate for having Ford testify before the committee.

“Yesterday, we heard compelling testimony from Dr. Ford, as well as a persuasive response from Judge Kavanaugh,” Flake said in a statement, according to CNBC.

“I wish that I could express the confidence that some of my colleagues have conveyed about what either did or did not happen in the early 1980s, but I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty,” he said.

Flake said the presumption of innocence “is what binds us to the rule of law.”

“While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate’s advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the constitution’s provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well,” he said.

“I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh,” the statement concluded.

Republicans hold a one-vote majority on the panel. No Democrat has voiced any support for Kavanaugh, who is President Donald Trump’s second Supreme Court nominee.

On Thursday after the hearing, Flake said that he had to “chase down a few things,” The Hill reported.

“It’s a tough one. She offered good testimony, and so did he,” Flake had said Thursday night, according to Fox News. “If you’re making an allegation, you want there to be some corroboration. Where is the burden? It’s like impeachment. You don’t know.”

Flake has said, however, that the time for talking and investigating was over.

“Where does this start, where does it end?” he asked. “More time, more ludicrous allegations. What does that do to the accused?”

Although Kavanaugh’s nomination is likely to make it to the Senate floor, passage there is not assured. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have each said they are keeping their options open.

“I am going to go home, have some dinner and have a chance to think about all that’s gone on,” Murkowski said after the hearing.

However, for some in the GOP, it is full speed ahead.

“I will be proud to vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh when the full Senate votes on his nomination in the coming days,” Kentucky Republican and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday night.

