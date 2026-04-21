BREAKING: President Trump Makes Major Announcement About Upcoming Attack on Iran

President Donald Trump made a major announcement regarding the war in Iran Tuesday, saying that American forces will hold off on their planned attack and extend the current ceasefire to give the Iranian government more time to meet U.S. demands.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” the commander in chief wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump also said the naval blockade will continue, and that American military forces will be on call and ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” the president concluded.

U.S. forces have wiped out several high-profile Iranian leaders since the start of Operation Epic Fury and have all but decimated the government’s major players.

As a result, recent negotiations regarding the Strait of Hormuz have been chaotic at best, with Iran’s representatives going back and forth on whether they’re willing to allow commercial ships to pass through the vital waterway.

It was declared open on Friday, then closed on Saturday.

By Sunday, Trump had ordered an aggressive response after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it would block any ships from passing through the strait.

U.S. forces will now board Iran-linked oil tankers and seize commercial ships sailing in international waters.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that “The Trump administration’s decision to step up the economic pressure on Tehran is intended to force the regime to re-open the strait and make concessions on its nuclear program, which has been the focus of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.