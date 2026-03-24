BREAKING: President Trump Supports Tentative Deal to End DHS Shutdown

President Donald Trump is reportedly ready to support a deal to end the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

It would involve passing a bill to fund everything except Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which would then receive funds through a reconciliation package, according to White House officials who spoke with The Hill.

A White House official also told NewsNation that, “Conversations are still ongoing, but at this point, this seems to be an acceptable solution.”

A group of Senate Republicans said they believe Trump is on board with the proposal, after meeting with him at the White House Monday evening.

Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama, who serves as chair of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, spoke with reporters as she returned from the White House meeting.

She said the GOP is confident that Congress can finally end the DHS shutdown, which has lasted 39 days.

The reconciliation package would provide ICE funding and include parts of the SAVE America Act, the voter ID bill that Trump has been pushing Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota to schedule for a vote, The Hill reported.

The shutdown has caused delays at major airports due to a lack of funding for TSA agents.

The commander in chief ordered ICE agents to be assigned as replacements at 13 airports after a high number of TSA employees began calling in sick.

The ICE deployments began Monday at airports in Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, Houston, New York, New Orleans, Newark, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Pittsburgh.

It is unclear whether those ICE deployments will continue, or if lawmakers will pass a bill quickly enough to avoid the reshuffle and get TSA agents back to work.

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