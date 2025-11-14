BREAKING: President Trump Will Ask DOJ to Investigate Epstein's Link with Top Liberal Politicians and Billionaires

Amid new Democratic Party attempts to spin communications from sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein into an indictment of President Donald Trump, Trump says he will turn the Department of Justice loose to investigate the real web of connections.

Trump has never denied being in the outer circles of Epstein’s orbit, having that in common with many of the rich and famous who later distanced themselves from the dead financier, who died in 2019.

Trump has steadfastly denied any deeper connections with Epstein or the web of underage girls trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is behind bars for her role in the operation.

However, as new emails have surfaced as part of the investigation into who knew what about Epstein and when, Trump is pushing back hard against allegations that the emails will harm his reputation, calling this just one more hoax..

“Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!” Trump posted.

“The Democrats are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Some Weak Republicans have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish,” Trump wrote. “Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem!”

Trump said liberals and Democrats who were in Epstein’s orbit are the ones who should be the focus of any speculation.

“Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!” Trump wrote.

On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three emails of Epstein’s with Trump’s name in them, including one to Maxwell that said, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him.”

Republicans contended the redacted name was Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Epstein’s who is now deceased but has insisted Trump had no part in Epstein’s depredations.

The Oversight Committee has posted the documents for anyone who wants to investigate to see for themselves.

As the BBC noted, the Republicans on the Oversight Committee released over 20,000 emails that showed precisely how this fit into the larger scheme of things. This also included an unredacted version of that email, which showed that the victim was indeed Giuffre.

The Oversight Committee has subpoenaed multiple individuals to testify before it about connections between Epstein and previous administrations. Former Attorney General William Barr was among those who have appeared behind closed doors, according to The Washington Post.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the panel’s chairman, said Barr never saw evidence linking Trump to Epstein’s illegal activities.

Comer said Barr told the panel that “if there had been anything pertaining to President Trump with respect to the Epstein list, that he felt like the Biden administration would have probably leaked it out.”

