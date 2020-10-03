Breaking: President Trump's Doctor Gives Coronavirus Health Update

President Donald Trump’s doctor, Dr. Sean Conley, provided a health update on Saturday.

“This morning the president is doing very well,” the Navy commander said.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Conley said. “Thursday he had a mild cough with some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving.”

Conley also noted that Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours.

Dr. Sean Conley: “This morning the president is doing very well…at this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made.” God bless our healthcare workers and heroes 🙏pic.twitter.com/xEisztVyyD — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 3, 2020

TRENDING: Huge and Thoughtful Gesture Delivered to MAGA Crowd Right Outside Walter Reed Hospital

Trump previously revealed Thursday night on Twitter that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

What you need to know

Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening, just a day after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump gave a personal health update via Twitter on Friday night, saying things are “going well, I think!”

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Conley said that the decision to move Trump to Walter Reed ultimately came on the suggestion of the doctor and his medical team.

What we need to find out

After recent COVID-19 diagnoses among key Republicans, will more high-profile figures reveal a potential diagnosis? If so, could this affect the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett?

There still isn’t a concrete timeline for Trump to resume his normal duties.

While the timing of Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis is far from ideal, the coronavirus thankfully appears to be having a minimal impact on the president.

RELATED: Video Shows President Trump Leaving Walter Reed To Greet Cheering MAGA Fans

Follow The Western Journal on Twitter and Facebook to get the latest updates to this story.

If you have any tips about this breaking development or anything else, please email us at tips@WesternJournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.