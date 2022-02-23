Breaking: Prosecutors in Trump Criminal Probe Resign, Case Could Be Tossed

UPDATE, Feb. 23, 2022:The initial breaking report for this story claimed that the resignation of these two prosecutors indicated that the Trump probe could be dismissed. However, since that time, the New York DA’s office has issued a statement to the New York Daily News, confirming the fraud investigation is ongoing. This statement has been included in this updated article.

Two prosecutors assigned to a fraud investigation targeting former President Donald Trump suddenly resigned on Wednesday, raising new concerns about a probe Trump has criticized as a partisan hit job.

Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz submitted their resignations after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told them that he doubted the merits of a case against Trump.

The New York Times reported on the resignations Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Neither prosecutor explained why they suddenly resigned, instead only confirming that they left office in brief conversations with the New York Times.

A spokeswoman for Bragg’s office thanked Dunne and Pomerantz for the work before confirming to the New York Daily News that the fraud investigation targeting Trump continues.

“We are grateful for their service,” Manhattan DA spokeswoman Danielle Filson said of the departed prosecutors. “The investigation is ongoing. We can’t comment further.”

The criminal fraud probe involves allegations of financial impropriety against Trump, and the prosecutors’ investigation is focused on the valuation of Trump Organization real estate properties.

According to the Times, Dunne and Pomerantz suspended a plan to question a witness before a grand jury convened for the matter.

The grand jury is slated to expire in April, with Manhattan prosecutors unable to question witnesses or present evidence after the jury is dismissed.

The prosecutors reportedly put the case on hold after learning of Bragg’s cold feet in regards to the matter.

Bragg, who has a reputation as a “progressive” prosecutor, took office at the start of the year.

Bragg spoke of his intention to become personally involved in the investigation regarding Trump, speaking to CNN when he took office.

Trump (and his family) are also the target of a probe from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Two of Trump’s children were ordered to appear for deposition hearings earlier this month.

James’ investigation was originally a civil matter, only for the partisan Democrat to brand her inquiry into Trump a criminal investigation in May 2021.

Both investigations involve claims that Trump used inflated values of his company properties to secure favorable loans from banks.

Trump has slammed James’ probe as “something that happens in third world countries,” comparing it to years of Democrat partisan hack jobs seeking to railroad the controversial ex-president in a de facto judicial assassination.

