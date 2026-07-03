BREAKING: Protester Sets Himself on Fire Outside UN Building in NYC

A protester who set himself on fire outside the United Nations building in New York City has died, reports say.

The event was captured on surveillance footage outside the building at roughly 7 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the New York Post.

The man reportedly first planted a flag at East 43rd St. and First Avenue. The banner had messages in support of Tibetan independence from China.

One unconfirmed report on social media said it read “China Out of Tibet” — although footage of the aftermath, which is graphic, seemed to indicate that it was a Tibetan flag along with fliers that said “China Out of Tibet.”

UPDATE: It appears the person who self immolated outside the UN building in New York was a protester, with reports of a Tibetan flag near the person along with the words “China Out of Tibet”. — Pulse News (@PulseNewsIsLive) July 3, 2026

The man, with few onlookers and traffic at a standstill, then set himself ablaze, according to footage. AM New York said police confirmed he had doused himself with an accelerant before setting himself on fire.

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A pixelated version of the act, which is again still graphic, was available on social media as of Thursday night.

The man was taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital, where he was reportedly in “grave” condition shortly before 8 p.m. Eastern Time. However, AM New York reported shortly thereafter that he couldn’t be saved and had died.

His flag was still on the scene nearly an hour later as investigators pieced together what precisely happened.

Self-immolation has become a form of protest specifically associated with the movement to free Tibet, now a nominally autonomous region of China, from Beijing’s control.

According to the International Campaign for Tibet, 159 Tibetans have set themselves ablaze in China alone since 2009.

While the man in the United Nations incident was unidentified in the Post report, Voice of Tibet — an independent radio outlet which calls for the area’s independence from China — identified him as an activist named Loga Rangzen. AM New York said he was an Uber driver who had been in the country for roughly two decades.

Another Uber driver, Lobsang Paljor, said he was familiar with Rangzen due to Tibetan community gatherings. He had longstanding issues with the Chinese government’s attempt to eradicate Tibetan culture in his native region, Paljor told AM New York.

“They have to speak the Mandarin language; they must learn Chinese. They must read that literature; they cannot learn anything else. That’s the main thing he was worried about,” Paljor said. “I am emotionally so sad. He should not have done that.”

China annexed Tibet in 1950, shortly after the communists came to power. While its status as an independent nation had always been a matter of uncertainty, it had been generally recognized as a country since 1912.

In 1959, the 14th and current Dalai Lama — the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, who are overwhelmingly Buddhist — went into exile after a series of protests in Tibet were violently suppressed by the Chinese communists. He subsequently became the de facto leader of the Tibetan independence movement; in 1989, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

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