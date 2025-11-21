BREAKING: Putin Says Trump's Thanksgiving Day Peace Proposal Could Finally End War in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the Trump administration’s peace plan could “lay the foundation” for ending the war in Ukraine.

Putin spoke to Russian media and confirmed that Moscow has received the draft proposal from Washington to agree to an end to hostilities by next Thursday.

He also said the plan could serve as the basis for a “final peace settlement.”

“We have this draft; we received it through existing channels of communication with the U.S. administration,” Putin said.

He added, “I believe it can also serve as a basis for a final peace settlement.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that President Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving Day peace proposal could end the war in Ukraine. “I believe it can also serve as a basis for a final peace settlement.”pic.twitter.com/03W88ALeIH — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) November 21, 2025

Barron’s confirmed Putin’s response to the proposal.

The plan is the same 28-point document that was announced Friday.

The Trump administration is urging Ukraine to sign the deal by Thanksgiving, according to Friday reports from The Washington Post and Axios.

Officials warned that U.S. support could be scaled back if Kyiv refuses.

U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll delivered the message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

Officials told The Post that the proposal demands major concessions from Ukraine. Those include a reduction of its armed forces and giving up some territory that Russia has not taken by force, but has argued a claim to.

Zelensky asked for changes to the draft on Thursday, but it is unclear which parts could be updated. Under the plan, Zelensky and Trump would sign first, with Russia signing later.

Ukraine would be barred from hosting NATO troops and would need to reduce its military to no more than 600,000 troops.

In return, the plan promises “reliable security guarantees” for Ukraine.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.