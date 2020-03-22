Breaking: Rand Paul Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s office announced Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The libertarian-leaning Republican is the first member of the Senate to announce he has the disease.

Last week, two members of the House of Representatives — Utah Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams and Florida GOP Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart — said they had contracted the coronavirus.

Paul’s announcement came in a social media post on Sunday.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19,” the post began

Paul has not experienced any symptoms of the virus, the post said, and does not recall having come into direct contact with anyone who was infected.

“He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” the post said.

“He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” it added.

The senator is currently quarantining himself, his office said.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time,” the post read.

On Twitter, many people expressed their well wishes toward the senator:

Prayers up for Rand Paul — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 22, 2020

BREAKING: Prayers for Sen. Rand Paul who has just tested positive for coronavirus. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 22, 2020

BREAKING: Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the Chinese CoronaVirus. This is terrible news. My thoughts and prayers with his entire family. A great freedom fighter, we are with you and thinking about you, Senator! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 22, 2020

Paul’s office said the senator’s staff members have been working remotely and thus have had very little contact with him.

“Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Paul,” the post said.

