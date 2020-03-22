SECTIONS
Breaking: Rand Paul Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Joe Setyon
Published March 22, 2020 at 10:46am
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s office announced Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The libertarian-leaning Republican is the first member of the Senate to announce he has the disease.

Last week, two members of the House of Representatives — Utah Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams and Florida GOP Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart — said they had contracted the coronavirus.

Paul’s announcement came in a social media post on Sunday.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19,” the post began

Paul has not experienced any symptoms of the virus, the post said, and does not recall having come into direct contact with anyone who was infected.

“He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” the post said.

“He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” it added.

The senator is currently quarantining himself, his office said.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time,” the post read.

On Twitter, many people expressed their well wishes toward the senator:

Paul’s office said the senator’s staff members have been working remotely and thus have had very little contact with him.

“Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Paul,” the post said.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
