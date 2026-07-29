Breaking: Rand Paul Warns Fauci of 'Repercussions' After He Refuses to Answer Questions in Senate Hearing

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky warned former government health official and COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci that there would be “repercussions” for his refusal to answer questions during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

After Paul’s opening statement, Fauci pleaded his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while appearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

🚨 BREAKING: Dr. Fauci invokes the Fifth Amendment, categorically REFUSING to answer any and all questions from the US Senate This piece of trash needs to be in a prison cell. The fact he’s still free is a DISGRACE. pic.twitter.com/T9VfcGRt2m — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 29, 2026

Paul proceeded to ask questions of Fauci anyway, who then repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment.

The senator responded, “The chairman has denied your assertion of privilege and directed you to answer [the questions]. You nonetheless refused and stand on privilege despite the existence of the pardon.”

“The committee will have to consider after this hearing what appropriate action should be taken against you for the failure to testify after being directed to do so. It’s against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress. There will be repercussions,” Paul said.

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Rand Paul to Fauci: It’s against the law to obstruct an investigation of congress. There will be repercussions… pic.twitter.com/q8tmkovFop — Acyn (@Acyn) July 29, 2026

During his final hours in office, former President Joe Biden issued a full and unconditional preemptive pardon of Fauci for any crimes he may have committed related to his handling of the COVID-19 virus and his tenure as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 2014 to 2022, and as the Chief Medical Advisor to the President from 2021 to 2022.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley explained, “Fauci is taking the Fifth so as not to undermine the protection of his pardon. If he says nothing, he cannot be accused of making a new false statement (which could not be covered by the pardon).”

…The only option for the committee would be to force testimony through a grant of immunity. That would protect him from any acknowledgment of past false statements, but would not protect him from any false statement given during the testimony… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 29, 2026

“The only option for the committee would be to force testimony through a grant of immunity. That would protect him from any acknowledgment of past false statements, but would not protect him from any false statement given during the testimony.”

Paul also informed Fauci, “In the red folder on your table is a copy of Section 192 of Title II of the US Code… That section makes it a crime for a witness appearing under subpoena to refuse to answer any questions pertinent to the question under inquiry. Do you have that in front of you?”

Fauci responded by again pleading the Fifth.

🚨 JUST NOW: Sen. Paul informs Anthony Fauci that he’s BREAKING THE LAW for by REFUSING to answer questions in this hearing PAUL: “In the red folder on your table is a copy of Section 192 of Title II of the US Code… That section makes it a CRIME for a witness appearing under… https://t.co/JVItFvy6u0 pic.twitter.com/Sd6DNMY19z — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 29, 2026

Paul said, “Let the record show that the witness has refused to answer whether there’s a folder in front of him based on his Fifth Amendment right.”

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