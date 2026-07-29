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Committee Chairman U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) appears on a monitor as former NIH Director Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on July 29, 2026 in Washington.
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Committee Chairman U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) appears on a monitor as former NIH Director Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on July 29, 2026 in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Breaking: Rand Paul Warns Fauci of 'Repercussions' After He Refuses to Answer Questions in Senate Hearing

 By Randy DeSoto  July 29, 2026 at 7:24am
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Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky warned former government health official and COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci that there would be “repercussions” for his refusal to answer questions during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

After Paul’s opening statement, Fauci pleaded his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while appearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Paul proceeded to ask questions of Fauci anyway, who then repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment.

The senator responded, “The chairman has denied your assertion of privilege and directed you to answer [the questions]. You nonetheless refused and stand on privilege despite the existence of the pardon.”

“The committee will have to consider after this hearing what appropriate action should be taken against you for the failure to testify after being directed to do so. It’s against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress. There will be repercussions,” Paul said.

Did Fauci do immense damage to America?

During his final hours in office, former President Joe Biden issued a full and unconditional preemptive pardon of Fauci for any crimes he may have committed related to his handling of the COVID-19 virus and his tenure as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 2014 to 2022, and as the Chief Medical Advisor to the President from 2021 to 2022.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley explained, “Fauci is taking the Fifth so as not to undermine the protection of his pardon. If he says nothing, he cannot be accused of making a new false statement (which could not be covered by the pardon).”

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“The only option for the committee would be to force testimony through a grant of immunity. That would protect him from any acknowledgment of past false statements, but would not protect him from any false statement given during the testimony.”

Paul also informed Fauci, “In the red folder on your table is a copy of Section 192 of Title II of the US Code… That section makes it a crime for a witness appearing under subpoena to refuse to answer any questions pertinent to the question under inquiry. Do you have that in front of you?”

Fauci responded by again pleading the Fifth.

Paul said, “Let the record show that the witness has refused to answer whether there’s a folder in front of him based on his Fifth Amendment right.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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