BREAKING: Rep. Al Green Escorted Out of State of the Union Barely 60 Seconds Into Trump's Speech

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green managed to get kicked out of President Donald Trump’s big address. Again.

At Tuesday night’s State of the Union, Green — notorious for his anti-Trump antics in the House of Representatives — was escorted out before the president even began his speech in earnest.

Green stood and put up a banner that read “Black People Aren’t Apes!” as Trump walked down the aisle to the podium.

Sign at SOTU: “Black People Aren’t Apes” Ok. pic.twitter.com/WleD1UUGTZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 25, 2026

The sign was swiped at by GOP Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, according to Politico.

This failed, and Green was escorted out as Republican lawmakers chanted “USA, USA!”

Attempting to recapture his magic of last year, Rep. Al Green walks out of the SOTU address carrying a banner reading “Black People Aren’t Apes.” It’s all so tired. pic.twitter.com/zqBglSjWR6 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 25, 2026

Green’s banner was seemingly referring to a clip from a video that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces on simians that was uploaded to Trump’s Truth Social account; it was clear when the video was uploaded earlier this month that the clip was inserted via an editing mistake and that the “Lion King”-themed clip, which had the heads of various Democratic politicians put onto the bodies of animated animals, had autoplayed after an election integrity clip had been recorded.

It’s pretty clear that the Obama Monkey video was a seperate reel that was auto played at the end of an election fraud video Trump shared. Someone failed to edit the end of the screen capture. Watch here. It’s swipes down and up going back to the original video pic.twitter.com/wSLq0zMdQE — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 6, 2026

Green’s ejection Tuesday night was technically his first from a Trump State of the Union address, but marked the second year in a row that he got ejected from the president’s speech.

Speaker Mike Johnson orders the Sergeant at Arms to remove Rep. Al Green as he waves his cane and shouts at President Trump pic.twitter.com/xHjtS7p9qD — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 5, 2025

Green was ejected last year after he shouted and shook his cane at President Trump during his address. However, given that the president had only served for less than two months at that point, it wasn’t technically classified as a State of the Union.

Green’s fame on a national level has mostly derived from numerous specious attempts to impeach President Trump in both of his terms. His latest attempt was filed in December of 2025. The House voted 237-140 to table it.

“While the House ultimately voted to table my impeachment resolution, the diversity of support for this impeachment includes ranking members of full committees, subcommittees, and persons from different political caucuses,” Green said at the time.

“This should send a powerful message to President Trump. He should understand now that targeting people is not only harmful to the people he targets, but also harmful to the continuation of his presidency.”

