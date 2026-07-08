BREAKING: Rep. Valli Geiger Announces Platner Is Backing Her Run for Senate as His Replacement

Embattled socialist and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner will reportedly throw his support behind Maine State Rep. Valli Geiger to take his place on November’s ballot.

ABC affiliate WMTW reported on Wednesday that Platner called her on Monday night and said he was throwing his support behind her.

“He said ‘Valli you are a fighter, you have been with this movement since the beginning,’” Geiger told the news outlet.

She added that she was “heartbroken” by the allegations against Platner.

Geiger responded Tuesday on social media to the rape allegation against the Senate candidate by Jenny Racicot from Maine, writing, “I will not throw Graham under the bus, but neither will I slander or accuse Ms. Racicot of anything more than telling the truth as she experienced it. I acknowledge the pain on all sides and offer compassion on all sides.”

“But there are no winners here, something profoundly hopeful has been lost,” she added.

“I will thank him for lighting a match to kindle a movement to remake America. Now it is our job to ensure that the movement continues to burn brighter, fiercer and to do nothing less than save our country,” Geiger wrote.

Maine Democrats face a Monday deadline to replace Platner on the ballot.

“If he was to step down it would only be with a guarantee of being replaced by a candidate who he believes is true to the values and vision and policy agenda of the campaign that Maine voted for,” a campaign insider told The New York Times.

Platner aide lists terms for dropping out: “If he was to step down it would only be with a guarantee of being replaced by a candidate who he believes is true to the values and vision and policy agenda of the campaign that Maine voted for.” @ShaneGoldmacher https://t.co/x2Jyofd0xi — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 7, 2026

The Maine Wire posted a clip on Tuesday of Platner and Geiger campaigning together, apparently at some point during this election cycle.

Deafening silence from “longtime feminist” Valli Geiger this morning pic.twitter.com/neLg76BG91 — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 7, 2026

In the video, Geiger says, “This is a toxic culture. Patriarchy and extreme capitalism serve neither men nor women. But it is the sea that we swim in, and it is the sea we grew up in.”

She added that Platner’s similar views are what attracted her to his candidacy.

WMTV reported that others who have expressed interest in taking Platner’s spot on the ballot include former gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson, who filed federal election paperwork on Tuesday.

Additionally, Paige Loud, who lost her bid for Maine’s second congressional district, filed paperwork.

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