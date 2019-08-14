Breaking Report: 4 Officers Shot as ‘All Hell’ Breaking Loose in Philadelphia… Live Feed Captures Continuing Gunfire

At least four officers have reportedly been shot in Philadelphia, prompting a massive police response.

Police were initially called to the scene in response to a narcotics incident, Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said, according to KYW-TV.

Shots were soon fired, prompting calls for backup.

“Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun,” one officer said, WCAU reported.

“I got an officer shot.”

TRENDING: Whistleblower Comes Forward After Google Intimidates Him with Police ‘Welllness Check’

“Several” officers were injured in what a Philadelphia police spokesperson told NBC News was “an active and ongoing incident.”

Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

“Officials said at least four officers were shot and taken to the hospital. They have not yet revealed their conditions,” according to WCAU.

“Police also said at least one suspect is in custody though officers continue to search for a second,” the outlet added.

Live footage from the ground captured the scene unfolding, including the sound of continuing gunfire.

“All hell” was breaking loose, one reporter said.

Fortunately, police told KYW-TV that the injuries sustained by the officers don’t appear to have been life-threatening.

RELATED: Shots Fired at Texas ICE Office with People Inside the Building

“It was like a war,” a mother who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred told WCAU.

“Like the scenes that you see in war. The guns, the fire, the noise. It was like bombs going off simultaneously at a time where people are having dinner.”

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more details come out.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.