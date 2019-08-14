SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

Breaking Report: 4 Officers Shot as ‘All Hell’ Breaking Loose in Philadelphia… Live Feed Captures Continuing Gunfire

By Joe Setyon
Published August 14, 2019 at 2:55pm
Print

At least four officers have reportedly been shot in Philadelphia, prompting a massive police response.

Police were initially called to the scene in response to a narcotics incident, Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said, according to KYW-TV.

Shots were soon fired, prompting calls for backup.

“Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun,” one officer said, WCAU reported.

“I got an officer shot.”

TRENDING: Whistleblower Comes Forward After Google Intimidates Him with Police ‘Welllness Check’

“Several” officers were injured in what a Philadelphia police spokesperson told NBC News was “an active and ongoing incident.”

“Officials said at least four officers were shot and taken to the hospital. They have not yet revealed their conditions,” according to WCAU.

“Police also said at least one suspect is in custody though officers continue to search for a second,” the outlet added.

Live footage from the ground captured the scene unfolding, including the sound of continuing gunfire.

“All hell” was breaking loose, one reporter said.

Fortunately, police told KYW-TV that the injuries sustained by the officers don’t appear to have been life-threatening.

RELATED: Shots Fired at Texas ICE Office with People Inside the Building

“It was like a war,” a mother who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred told WCAU.

“Like the scenes that you see in war. The guns, the fire, the noise. It was like bombs going off simultaneously at a time where people are having dinner.”

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more details come out. 

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Breaking Report: 4 Officers Shot as ‘All Hell’ Breaking Loose in Philadelphia… Live Feed Captures Continuing Gunfire
Rudy Goes Off on Trump Impeachment Push: Dems ‘Need Therapy’ for Their ‘Mental Illness’
CNN’s Don Lemon Being Sued over Alleged Sex Assault Involving a Drink, Shorts and a Mustache
Shots Fired at Texas ICE Office with People Inside the Building
Epstein Was Not on Suicide Watch When He Died: Officials
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×