Alleged Kirk Assassin Had 'Trans Partner' He Was Living With - Partner Fully Cooperating With Authorities

New media reports indicate that Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk, was living with a man who considered himself transgender and identified as a woman.

At this point, the full extent of their relationship is unclear, although the New York Post referred to the individual living with Robinson as a “transgender partner” based on information from what the New York Post said was a law enforcement source.

Brooke Singman of Fox News posted a similar report on X.

“Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me,” she posted.

“The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI,” she wrote.

“Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the individual that helped FBI authorities solidify that Robinson was indeed the shooter,” she posted.

The New York Post also noted that the individual was cooperating with authorities.

The individual told authorities that a contact named “Tyler” shared information with the roommate about bullet casings similar to those found at the scene of the shooting and also mentioned the “need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point.”

Stop whatever you have planned tomorrow and find a church. Please go and PRAY for Charlie Kirk, his wife Erika, and their two young children. PRAY for our nation.

PRAY truth will rise to the top.

PRAY good forces overcome the evil taught in our schools and universities.

“Messages from contact Tyler also mention that he had changed outfits,” according to an affidavit relating messages shared on Discord.

The messages were considered important enough that authorities used them in charging Robinson with aggravated murder.

Casings found at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was gunned down, had multiple inscriptions. One read, “Hey fascist! catch!”

Officials have not identified Robinson’s roommate.

The New York Post said that Lance Twiggs, 22, lives at the same address as Robinson and said a family member it did not name confirmed that they lived together.

“It’s very clear to us and to the investigators that this was a person who was deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday in speaking of Robinson.

