Breaking Report: Cartridges from Gun Used in Charlie Kirk Shooting Engraved with 'Transgender' and 'Anti-Fascist' Messages

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder could be shedding new, inflammatory light on Wednesday’s assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The “Louder with Crowder” podcast host published a post on the social media platform X on Thursday with what appears to be an internal memo from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms describing a rifle and unspent cartridges found at the site where the shooter was positioned.

“All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology,” the communication states.

EXCLUSIVE: This morning my team received an e-mail from officer at ATF. The email included a screen shot from what appears to be an internal message describing a weapon and cartridges located by an ATF and other law enforcement near the scene of the Charlie Kirk shooting at… pic.twitter.com/UKtOUPY5DC — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 11, 2025

“The firearm and ammunition have been taken by the FBI for DNA analysis and fingerprint impressions.”

The authenticity of the message was not confirmed Thursday morning, but Crowder is an established presence in political commentary, and has broken credible stories in the past.

For instance, his team managed to procure some of the contents of the manifesto written by Audrey Hale, the transgender mass shooter who killed three children and three adults at the Covenant Christian School in Tennessee in 2023.

The idea that messages were written on ammunition also fits recent attacks, such as the August murders at a Minneapolis Catholic school by a transgender killer and the assassination of a health care executive by a radical leftist in December.

And considering the violence of fringe leftists — including transgender activists — it’s certainly not out of the question that trans ideology is involved.

If it’s true, Crowder’s report would indicate Kirk’s shooting at a campus gathering at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, fits a a pattern.

One social media user responding to Crowder’s probably summed up the popular feeling:

We need answers on this ASAP. We are not letting it go. https://t.co/sMmQ7wfL2k — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) September 11, 2025

“We need answers on this ASAP,” the user wrote. “We are not letting it go.”

