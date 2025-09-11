Share
Emergency vehicles are witnessed parked outside Utah Valley University after the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025.
Emergency vehicles are witnessed parked outside Utah Valley University after the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Melissa Majchrzak - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking Report: Cartridges from Gun Used in Charlie Kirk Shooting Engraved with 'Transgender' and 'Anti-Fascist' Messages

 By Joe Saunders  September 11, 2025 at 6:34am
Conservative commentator Steven Crowder could be shedding new, inflammatory light on Wednesday’s assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The “Louder with Crowder” podcast host published a post on the social media platform X on Thursday with what appears to be an internal memo from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms describing a rifle and unspent cartridges found at the site where the shooter was positioned.

“All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology,” the communication states.

“The firearm and ammunition have been taken by the FBI for DNA analysis and fingerprint impressions.”

The authenticity of the message was not confirmed Thursday morning, but Crowder is an established presence in political commentary, and has broken credible stories in the past.

For instance, his team managed to procure some of the contents of the manifesto written by Audrey Hale, the transgender mass shooter who killed three children and three adults at the Covenant Christian School in Tennessee in 2023.

The idea that messages were written on ammunition also fits recent attacks, such as the August murders at a Minneapolis Catholic school by a transgender killer and the assassination of a health care executive by a radical leftist in December.

And considering the violence of fringe leftists — including transgender activists — it’s certainly not out of the question that trans ideology is involved.

If it’s true, Crowder’s report would indicate Kirk’s shooting at a campus gathering at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, fits a a pattern.

One social media user responding to Crowder’s probably summed up the popular feeling:

“We need answers on this ASAP,” the user wrote. “We are not letting it go.”

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




