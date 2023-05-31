The FBI does have in its possession a document that alleges President Joe Biden’s involvement in an international family pat-for-play scheme, Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The chair of the House Oversight Committee is investigating the Biden family over claims it profited from then-vice president Biden’s time in the Obama administration.

The committee previously connected numerous members of the Biden family to an alleged scheme to wash money from businesses in countries such as China and Ukraine, among others.

Hunter Biden was among those Comer and other House Republicans said benefited from the alleged scheme.

The investigation signaled there was a mystery Biden who was also paid.

According to a statement he released on Wednesday, Comer said FBI Director Christopher Wray committed to letting the committee view a document that shows Biden’s involvement.

Wray has dodged a House subpoena but did say lawmakers could come to see the document in person at the FBI headquarters, Comer said.

In his statement, Comer threatened to find Wray in criminal contempt of Congress if he does not produce the document in person.

“Today, FBI Director Wray confirmed the existence of the FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national,” Comer stated.

Do you think Biden should be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1122 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

He added:

“However, Director Wray did not commit to producing the documents subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee. While Director Wray — after a month of refusing to even acknowledge that the form existed – has offered to allow us to see the documents in person at FBI headquarters, we have been clear that anything short of producing these documents to the House Oversight Committee is not in compliance with the subpoena.”

The statement concluded, “If the FBI fails to hand over the FD-1023 form as required by the subpoena, the House Oversight Committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings.”

🚨On my call with FBI Director Wray, the FBI finally confirmed the existence of the FD-1023 form alleging then-VP Joe Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme. Anything short of producing these documents to @GOPoversight is not in compliance with my subpoena. Statement👇 pic.twitter.com/doK7PNheZE — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 31, 2023

NBC News reported FD-1023 “describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

Wray has said he is prevented from sharing the document by Justice Department policies on protecting “confidential human source information.”

NBC News further reported Comer and GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa each spoke to Wray via telephone on Wednesday afternoon before the statement was released.

A bureau representative told NBC News the FBI is “committed to cooperating with the [oversight committee] in good faith.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.