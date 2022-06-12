Share
News

Breaking Report: Gun Legislation Deal Reached - Here Are the 10 GOP Senators Responsible

 By Michael Austin  June 12, 2022 at 11:12am
Share

A group of 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats reached a deal on new gun control legislation Sunday.

The deal — being heralded as a “breakthrough” by various media outlets — will institute a number of provisions, including red flag laws and investments in mental health and school security, in hopes of preventing future gun violence.

In its current form, the deal is a tentative agreement. A final bill has yet to be written or brought to Congress.

However, with the support of at least 10 Republicans, the bill will likely have “sufficient support to move through the evenly divided chamber,” according to The New York Times.

Politico revealed the list of senators backing the deal. The following 10 Republicans were all on board:

Trending:
Sheriff Issues Urgent Warning Against Picking Up Folded Dollar Bills: 'This Is Very Dangerous'
  • John Cornyn of Texas
  • Thom Tillis of North Carolina
  • Susan Collins of Maine
  • Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
  • Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
  • Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania
  • Roy Blunt of Missouri
  • Richard Burr of North Carolina
  • Rob Portman of Ohio
  • Mitt Romney of Utah

Most notable among the plan’s gun control measures is a proposed measure that would introduce red flag laws.

According to the Times, the plan would provide grants for states to implement their own red flag laws.

State authorities would then be allowed to confiscate the guns of those “deemed to be dangerous.”

Do you agree with these Republicans?

In addition, the bill will include a provision prohibiting spouses and dating partners convicted of domestic violence from owning guns.

The nation’s background check system will also be reformed. Should the plan become law, background checks will include juvenile records “for any prospective gun buyer under the age of 21.”

The senators released a statement announcing the proposal on Sunday.

“Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities,” the senators said.

“Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons,” the statement continued.

Related:
Biden Jokes About Sending Republicans to Jail in Fawning Late Night Interview, Promises 'Mini Revolution' if He Doesn't Get His Way

“Most importantly, our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.”

Although the plan covers various new laws and restrictions, it falls well short of “the sprawling reforms that President Biden, gun control activists and a majority of congressional Democrats have long championed,” the Times said.

Most notably, Democrats failed to include their most heralded reform, a ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




This Professor Makes $100k a Year to Teach Your Kids: Listen to How Insane He Is
Breaking Report: Gun Legislation Deal Reached - Here Are the 10 GOP Senators Responsible
In Unearthed 2020 Video, Biden Explains His Plan to Destroy the Oil Industry
The List of Gear Kavanaugh's Would-Be Assassin Had Is Terrifying
Urgent: Moments After Cops Foil Plan to Kill Kavanaugh, People Begin Re-Posting Schumer's 'You Will Pay' Threat
See more...

Conversation