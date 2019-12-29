SECTIONS
News
Print

Breaking Report: Gunman Opens Fire in TX Church, Parishioners Respond with Own Weapons

×
By Jack Davis
Published December 29, 2019 at 2:19pm
Print

Two people were killed and one was seriously wounded Sunday after a gunman opened fire in a church near Forth Worth, Texas, and was shot down by either a parishioner or a member of the church’s security team.

MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty said the ambulance service treated three people with gunshot wounds. Two people, including the shooter, died at a hospital, she said, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The third person wounded also suffered cardiac arrest while being transported, but was resuscitated by paramedics and is in critical condition.  Two others suffered head injuries while taking cover, but did not require hospitalization, she said.

“When White Settlement PD and White Settlement Fire Department arrived on scene, they did find a total of three patients that have been transported in critical condition. That includes who they do believe is the shooter, so that is a total of three, including the shooter, who have been transported,” Fort Worth spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

The shooting took place at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, which is near Fort Worth, according to WFAA. The incident took place at around 10 a.m. local time.

TRENDING: Ex-FBI Analyst Sentenced to Jail for Hacking Private Email To Protect Mueller

In this image, the gunman can be seen standing in the back, to the right. A man on the left is preparing to confront him.

According to WFAA, a live stream of the worship service, which has since been taken down, showed the shooter, who was wearing a large coat, pull out what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun as communion was near its end.

The shooter appeared to fire twice; another individual appeared to produce a handgun and shoot back, according to WFAA.

RELATED: Police Jump to the Rescue After Frantic Parents Rush Choking Baby into Station

As the incident took place, some worshippers drew their weapons and closed in on the shooter as others took cover, according to WFAA. The station said the video shows one person urging those in the church to be calm.

“Everything is under control. Our security team did exactly what they needed to do, but we do have one of our members that’s injured, so please,” someone is heard saying in the video, according to KXAS.

Does this show how to stop a mass shooting?

“We have a gentleman that came in armed to do harm, and the police are on their way.”

“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” worshipper Isabel Arreola said, according to KTVT.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton were among those who sent messages of condolence on Twitter.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Abbott said in his statement. “Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

In September, a new Texas law took effect that allowed worshippers to carry guns at church unless an individual church bans them.

The shooting is not the first church shooting in Texas. On Nov. 5, 2017, 26 people were shot to death in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Hero of Texas Church Shooting Is Running for County Commissioner: 'I'm Thankful to God'
Rep. John Lewis Reveals He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer
NFL Wide Receiver's 6-Month-Old Son Dies Two Days After Christmas
Steve Scalise Blasts Nancy Pelosi's Fixation with the Senate: 'It's Not Her Role'
Reality TV Star Brothers Found Dead in Apparent Double Suicide
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×