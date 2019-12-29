Breaking Report: Gunman Opens Fire in TX Church, Parishioners Respond with Own Weapons

Two people were killed and one was seriously wounded Sunday after a gunman opened fire in a church near Forth Worth, Texas, and was shot down by either a parishioner or a member of the church’s security team.

MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty said the ambulance service treated three people with gunshot wounds. Two people, including the shooter, died at a hospital, she said, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The third person wounded also suffered cardiac arrest while being transported, but was resuscitated by paramedics and is in critical condition. Two others suffered head injuries while taking cover, but did not require hospitalization, she said.

“When White Settlement PD and White Settlement Fire Department arrived on scene, they did find a total of three patients that have been transported in critical condition. That includes who they do believe is the shooter, so that is a total of three, including the shooter, who have been transported,” Fort Worth spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

The shooting took place at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, which is near Fort Worth, according to WFAA. The incident took place at around 10 a.m. local time.

In this image, the gunman can be seen standing in the back, to the right. A man on the left is preparing to confront him.

Breaking: The mass in White Settlement, Texas, was being live streamed when the shooter opened fire. The individul can be seen on the top right with a rifle or shotgun, and another individual can be seen to the left about to engage the suspect. pic.twitter.com/RtBJBdeDQJ — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 29, 2019

According to WFAA, a live stream of the worship service, which has since been taken down, showed the shooter, who was wearing a large coat, pull out what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun as communion was near its end.

…he fires twice before a church member pulls out a gun and shoots the gunman. Multiple members hold the shooter at gunpoint until police arrive… — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 29, 2019

This video is incredibly horrendous. One of the men shot had just read Proverbs 13: 22-25 before the congregation. Before communion, the pastor said the church was a family. Another member prayed for wisdom and blessings for the church in 2020.#PrayForWestFreeway — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 29, 2019

The shooter appeared to fire twice; another individual appeared to produce a handgun and shoot back, according to WFAA.

“A witness told CBS 11 News the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. According to the witness, another church member shot the suspect.” https://t.co/my6iXPGK3M — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) December 29, 2019

As the incident took place, some worshippers drew their weapons and closed in on the shooter as others took cover, according to WFAA. The station said the video shows one person urging those in the church to be calm.

“Everything is under control. Our security team did exactly what they needed to do, but we do have one of our members that’s injured, so please,” someone is heard saying in the video, according to KXAS.

“We have a gentleman that came in armed to do harm, and the police are on their way.”

“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” worshipper Isabel Arreola said, according to KTVT.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton were among those who sent messages of condolence on Twitter.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Abbott said in his statement. “Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

Statement on shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: pic.twitter.com/Crrrvavvs6 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 29, 2019

We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement. As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 29, 2019

In September, a new Texas law took effect that allowed worshippers to carry guns at church unless an individual church bans them.

The shooting is not the first church shooting in Texas. On Nov. 5, 2017, 26 people were shot to death in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

