Hollywood Director Rob Reiner smiles at Radio City Music Hall on Feb. 14, 2025 in New York City.
Hollywood Director Rob Reiner smiles at Radio City Music Hall on Feb. 14, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Breaking Report: Hollywood Legend Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Have Been Killed by Their Son Nick

 By Michael Austin  December 14, 2025 at 9:32pm
Hours after news broke that two people were found dead in Hollywood director Rob Reiner’s Los Angeles home Sunday night, multiple sources reportedly confirmed that the director, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, had been murdered by their son, Nick Reiner.

PEOPLE Magazine reported the news on Sunday night, claiming “multiple sources” told the outlet that the couple’s son had perpetrated the attack.

An additional report from TMZ claimed the wounds suffered by the two victims were consistent with a knife.

Nick Reiner had previously spoken publicly about his substance abuse issues.

The famous director’s son once noted that his parents pressured him to go to rehab, and if he refused, then he would have to be homeless, per Parade.

For reoccurring periods, Nick did indeed become homeless

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” Nick said in 2016. “I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

“If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless.”

Rob Reiner was well-known for both his left-wing political activism and highly-popular films.

His filmography included popular classics such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” and “A Few Good Men.”

Conversation