Breaking Report: 'Ilhan Omar' Is Not the Congresswoman from Minnesota's Real Name

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota reportedly has a different last name, which could create more problems as the federal government continues investigating her past.

Fox News reported Thursday that Omar’s “real name” is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, according to two people familiar with the ongoing investigation into the Somali-born lawmaker.

A former Minnesota federal immigration judge told the outlet that if this is true, Omar has lived her “entire life under an alias,” meaning every form she ever filled out can now be “called into question.”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro filed a motion on Wednesday asking that the federal search warrant for Omar’s home remain sealed.

The motion said that federal authorities are not done executing the warrant.

Fox News Politics Editor Katelyn Caralle also posted about the story on X, writing, “CONFIRMED: Two sources, one within law enforcement, tell @pmd_reports that Ilhan Abdullahi Omar is ‘not her real name.'”

“The congresswoman’s name, they claim, is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. @willchamberlain first pointed out the alias reference in a motion to prevent the unsealing of a search warrant obtained for the raid of her D.C. home last week,” she added.

CONFIRMED: Two sources, one within law enforcement, tell @pmd_reports that Ilhan Abdullahi Omar is “not her real name.” The congresswoman’s name, they claim, is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. @willchamberlain first pointed out the alias reference in a motion to prevent the unsealing of a search warrant obtained for the raid of her D.C. home last week. — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) October 22, 2026

Additionally, Omar has confirmed that she does not have a birth certificate.

She has faced allegations of marrying her brother for immigration reasons and has been cited for having income discrepancies on financial disclosure forms.

Do you believe Ilhan Omar should be investigated further based on these revelations? Yes, absolutely No, it's a witch hunt Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, absolutely 100% (691 votes) No, it's a witch hunt 0% (2 votes) Unsure 0% (1 vote)

During her first public interview since the raid on her residence, she spoke with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes and denied that she ever wed her sibling.

President Donald Trump said during a Tuesday news conference that Omar could be going to jail.

A reporter asked if Omar could be deported, to which he replied, “Well, she could be. She could also go to jail.”

“You know, they keep talking about deportation. No, she could go to jail,” Trump concluded.

“This is just my opinion. I think she’s a sick, a very dishonest person,” the president later added. “She’s a disgrace to our country.”

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