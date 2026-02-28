BREAKING REPORT: Israel Strikes Iran, US Involved

Israel launched a daylight strike against Iran with United States involvement, The Associated Press reports.

The strike comes days after U.S.-Iran talks in Geneva ended without a deal, in part because of Iran’s refusal to agree to terms on nuclear production or its ballistic missile programs.

The AP reported that the strikes hit downtown Tehran just after 10 a.m. Saturday local time.

One explosion was reported near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, although it’s unknown whether or not he was present at the time of the attack.

Israel is confirmed to have launched “preemptive strikes” this morning against Iran. pic.twitter.com/KAMo8oldTe — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 28, 2026

The wire service said that “according to a U.S. official and a person familiar with the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail sensitive military operations,” the United States was involved with the strikes.

However, it was unclear what the level of American involvement was.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the attack was carried out “to remove threats,” although he did not immediately elaborate on what those threats were, either.

Israeli officials issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

The United States has built up military assets in the region in response to Tehran’s crackdown on dissent. It previously struck targets associated with Iran’s nuclear program last summer, effectively putting a halt to uranium enrichment.

No casualty or target information was yet available as of 2 a.m. Eastern Time. The U.S. military declined to comment.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.