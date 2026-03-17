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Joseph Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, testifies during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 11, 2025.
Joseph Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, testifies during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 11, 2025. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking Report: Joe Kent Was Leaker Who Had Been Cut from President's Intel Briefings for Months

 By Jack Davis  March 17, 2026 at 2:48pm
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The departure of Joe Kent, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, means one less leaker in Washington, according to multiple reports.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent wrote on X after splashing his resignation letter across social media.

Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, was quick to celebrate.

“Good riddance. Iran has murdered more than a thousand Americans. Their EFP land mines were the deadliest in Iraq. Anti-Semitism is an evil I detest, and we surely don’t want it in our government,” he wrote on X.

Media reports said Kent had been leaking information and was already marginalized in the Trump administration.

“A senior administration official tells FOX, Joe Kent was: a known leaker and he was cut out of POTUS intelligence briefings months ago,” Aishah Hasnie of Fox News posted on X.

“He has not been part of any Iran planning discussions or briefings at all,” she posted.

“The WH told DNI Tulsi Gabbard he should be fired for suspected leaks but she never did,” Hasnie added.

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A difference of opinion on Gabbard’s role came from Mary Margaret Olohan of The Daily Wire.

“It is not true that DNI’s Tulsi Gabbard was asked by the White House to fire Kent, source says — if she had been asked to do so, she would have fired him,” she posted on X.

She also noted “that it’s true that Joe Kent wasn’t part of the planning of the Iran war or briefings on the war.”


President Donald Trump said it was a “good thing” Kent left, according to Fox News.

“I read his statement,” Trump said. “I always thought he was a nice guy, but I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security.”

“I didn’t know him well, but I thought he seemed like a pretty nice guy, but when I read his statement, I realized that it’s a good thing that he’s out,” Trump said. “Because he said that Iran was not a threat.”

“Iran was a threat. Every country realized what a threat Iran was. The question is whether or not they wanted to do something about it,” Trump continued.

Trump reaffirmed that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

“If I didn’t terminate Obama’s horrible deal that he made, the Iran nuclear deal, you would have had a nuclear war four years ago,” Trump said. “You would have had nuclear holocaust, and you would have had it again if we didn’t bomb the site.”

“So when somebody is working with us that says they didn’t think Iran was a threat: We don’t want those people,” he said. “They’re not smart people, or they’re not savvy people.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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