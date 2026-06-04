Breaking Report: John Bolton Pleads Guilty

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is set to plead guilty to mishandling classified materials, CNN reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

Bolton has agreed to pay a fine of more than $2 million and will plead guilty to a single count of illegal retention of sensitive national security documents, one of CNN’s three sources told the outlet. On this count, Bolton can face a prison sentence of up 60 months.

In October 2025, a federal grand jury indicted Bolton on 18 counts in connection to the former Trump administration official’s alleged mishandling of classified information.

Bolton, widely known as a proponent of hawkish foreign policy, served as President Donald Trump’s national security chief from April 2018 to September 2019, before prominently falling out with Trump and becoming a notable detractor of the president.

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