Share
News
Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton leaves federal court after pleading not guilty to charges of mishandling classified material on Oct. 17, 2025, in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton leaves federal court after pleading not guilty to charges of mishandling classified material on Oct. 17, 2025, in Greenbelt, Maryland. (Alex Kent / Getty Images)

Breaking Report: John Bolton Pleads Guilty

 By Anthony Iafrate  June 4, 2026 at 7:37am
Share

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is set to plead guilty to mishandling classified materials, CNN reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

Bolton has agreed to pay a fine of more than $2 million and will plead guilty to a single count of illegal retention of sensitive national security documents, one of CNN’s three sources told the outlet. On this count, Bolton can face a prison sentence of up 60 months.

In October 2025, a federal grand jury indicted Bolton on 18 counts in connection to the former Trump administration official’s alleged mishandling of classified information.

Bolton, widely known as a proponent of hawkish foreign policy, served as President Donald Trump’s national security chief from April 2018 to September 2019, before prominently falling out with Trump and becoming a notable detractor of the president.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Anthony Iafrate
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Breaking Report: John Bolton Pleads Guilty
Second Amendment Groups Score Huge Federal Court Win Over Virginia Governor
Harley-Davidson Descends Further Into Wokeness Despite Previous Vow to Change Course
Trump Sexual Assault Accuser Who Won Millions is Now Under Federal Investigation
Dem Senator Gallego Creates Legal Defense Fund To Combat Ethics Investigation Amid Flurry of Allegations
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation