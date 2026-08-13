Breaking Report: Luigi Mangione to Accept Plea Deal

Multiple reports indicate that a plea deal for Luigi Mangione is in the wind that would resolve the federal charges against him.

The New York Post reported Mangione is “expected to plead guilty Friday “ to federal charges against him in connection with the 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The federal charges against Mangione are two counts of stalking resulting in death.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is also prosecuting Mangione on state-level murder charges. The state trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8 with jury selection.

Life sentences are likely in each case if Mangione is found guilty at a trial.

Lawyers for the prosecution and defense were mum on any potential deal.

Regardless of the back-and-forth between lawyers, Mangione could decide not to take a deal and roll the dice on a trial.

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Settling the federal charges against him could have ramifications for the state trial, due to so-called double jeopardy laws in New York state that prevent an individual from being tried twice for the same crime.

Mangione was meeting with his lawyers Thursday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to NBC News.

U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York James McDonald declined to say what might take place at Friday’s court session, according to NPR.

“There’s a conference scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, that’s all we can say at this time,” McDonald said.

Many experts said all signs point to a deal being discussed.

“Why would they be going to federal court tomorrow when they should be preparing for the state trial?” said Gary Galperin, a professor of law at Cardozo School of Law.

“It would be reasonable to speculate that they may be trying to enter a guilty plea,” he said.

“If Luigi Mangione takes a plea federally, then the question is, does this state double jeopardy law get triggered?” Donna Rotunno, a Chicago-based defense attorney, Fox News contributor and the host of “Crime & Justice,” said, according to Fox News.

Fox said the situation is such that a federal deal could limit the state’s options.

“The prosecutors reached out to Judge Carro via letter back in July when they were talking about which case should be set for trial first and the importance of setting the state case for trial before the federal one,” Rotunno said, referring to State Supreme Court Judge Gregory Carro, who is hearing the state trial.

“So now here we are in a situation where the state is saying wait, wait, why is the government allowing Luigi Mangione to possibly take a plea on the federal side? Because if that’s the case, it could potentially upend our case on the state side,” she said.

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