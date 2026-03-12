Share
Police in Norfolk, Virginia, arrive outside Old Dominion University's campus Thursday after reports of an active shooter.
Police in Norfolk, Virginia, arrive outside Old Dominion University's campus Thursday after reports of an active shooter. (John Clark / AP)

Breaking: Old Dominion Shooting Suspect ID'd as Islamic Terror Supporter

 By Randy DeSoto  March 12, 2026 at 1:25pm
The shooter who terrorized Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, Thursday was reportedly an ex-National Guardsman who had been previously arrested and convicted for supporting the Islamic State.

The shooting took place in Constant Hall, the main campus building used by the College of Business.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, entered a class and, after confirming it was for ROTC students, he opened fire, shooting and killing the professor, a retired military officer, the New York Post reported.

“A heroic ROTC student jumped into action before more damage was done, stabbing Jalloh to death after the crazed suspect gunned down the class instructor,” sources said, according to the Post.

The college sent out an alert at 11:30 a.m. saying, “Due to an active shooter situation in which the shooter has been neutralized, all classes and operations on the main campus are suspended for the remainder of the day (Thursday, March 12, 2026).”

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz posted on social media, “News: I’m reliably informed that the alleged attacker of Old Dominion in is Mohamed Jalloh, the same Jalloh who was previously convicted of providing support to ISIL [Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant].”

The 2016 Department of Justice news release that she included in the post stated, “Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former member of the Army National Guard, was arrested on July 3 for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

“According to the complaint, Jalloh is alleged to have attempted to provide services by assisting in the procurement of weapons to be used in what he believed was going to be an attack on U.S. soil committed in the name of ISIL.  In addition, the complaint alleges that Jalloh attempted to provide material support to ISIL by providing money to assist in the facilitation of individuals seeking to join ISIL.”

The DOJ said in October 2016 that Jalloh pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced in February 2017 to 11 years in prison.

The New York Post reported that he was released from prison in December 2024.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
