The shooter who terrorized Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, Thursday was reportedly an ex-National Guardsman who had been previously arrested and convicted for supporting the Islamic State.

The shooting took place in Constant Hall, the main campus building used by the College of Business.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, entered a class and, after confirming it was for ROTC students, he opened fire, shooting and killing the professor, a retired military officer, the New York Post reported.

“A heroic ROTC student jumped into action before more damage was done, stabbing Jalloh to death after the crazed suspect gunned down the class instructor,” sources said, according to the Post.

The college sent out an alert at 11:30 a.m. saying, “Due to an active shooter situation in which the shooter has been neutralized, all classes and operations on the main campus are suspended for the remainder of the day (Thursday, March 12, 2026).”

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz posted on social media, “News: I’m reliably informed that the alleged attacker of Old Dominion in is Mohamed Jalloh, the same Jalloh who was previously convicted of providing support to ISIL [Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant].”

News: I’m reliably informed that the alleged attacker of Old Dominion in is Mohamed Jalloh, the same Jalloh who was previously convicted of providing support to ISIL. https://t.co/oZnsEvPBOv — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 12, 2026

The 2016 Department of Justice news release that she included in the post stated, “Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former member of the Army National Guard, was arrested on July 3 for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

“According to the complaint, Jalloh is alleged to have attempted to provide services by assisting in the procurement of weapons to be used in what he believed was going to be an attack on U.S. soil committed in the name of ISIL. In addition, the complaint alleges that Jalloh attempted to provide material support to ISIL by providing money to assist in the facilitation of individuals seeking to join ISIL.”

The DOJ said in October 2016 that Jalloh pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced in February 2017 to 11 years in prison.

Jalloh was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2017. He seems to have been released from federal custody in 2024. Jalloh is a former member of the Virginia National Guard who says he decided not to reenlist after listening to sermons by Awlaki. Today’s victims appear to be ROTC. https://t.co/1s0lXc2boe pic.twitter.com/hWTbya6x67 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 12, 2026

The New York Post reported that he was released from prison in December 2024.

