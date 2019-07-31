SECTIONS
Breaking Report: Osama bin Laden’s Son and Heir Is Dead

By Joe Setyon
Published July 31, 2019 at 11:13am
The son of former al-Qaida leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden is dead, according to intelligence obtained by American authorities, three U.S. officials told NBC News.

“The officials would not provide details of where or when Hamza bin Laden died or if the U.S. played a role in his death,” NBC reported Wednesday afternoon.

“It is unclear if the U.S. has confirmed his death,” the report said.

Hamza bin Laden is believed to have been roughly 30 years of age.

His “last known public statement was released by al Qaeda’s media arm in 2018,” NBC reported.

“In that, he threatened Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt,” it said.

The U.S. State Department’s Rewards for Justice Program said earlier this year it would be offering a $1 million “for information on” the younger bin Laden.

“Hamza is son of Osama bin Laden and has threatened attacks against the United States and allies,” the State Department said.

Hamza’s father was killed in a 2011 Navy SEAL raid of the compound where he was living in Pakistan.

Osama bin Laden, of course, is infamous for planning the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Almost 3,000 people were killed as a direct result of the 9/11 attacks, and thousands more were injured.

A global manhunt was launched to find bin Laden, eventually resulting in his death.

As National Review noted, “Hamza traveled with his father to Afghanistan in 1996 and appeared regularly in al Qaeda propaganda videos.”

“Hamza was not present in the compound when the raid was conducted, but documents found on the scene indicate Osama was grooming his son for a leadership role in al Qaeda,” the outlet added.

This is a breaking story and is subject to revision as new facts come out. 

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
