Commentary News
Breaking Report: It's Starting to Look Like Mueller Lied Under Oath

By Jared Harris
Published October 9, 2019 at 10:00am
A new report is shedding light on the truth surrounding Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony, and it is beginning to look like the former Russia collusion investigation special counsel lied to lawmakers.

The bombshell revelation comes from several officials in President Donald Trump’s administration, according to Fox News.

The sources said that when Mueller met with Trump in May 2017, he was actively trying to secure for himself a spot as FBI director. Mueller denied this to Congress while under oath.

These damning assertions come on the heels of a Judicial Watch discovery that former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Mueller communicated via email shortly before Mueller’s meeting with the president.

It was discovered that Rosenstein assured Mueller that “the boss and his staff do not know about our discussions.”

A little over two years after the email, Mueller would testify under oath before Congress. He denied that he was working toward the top FBI spot.

“My understanding was I was not applying for the job,” Mueller told lawmakers. “I was asked to give my input on what it would take to do the job.”

The president, hearing reports soon after Mueller’s testimony that he wasn’t being entirely truthful about their meeting, tweeted a stern warning.

The president’s attorney during the Russia probe, John Dowd, slammed Mueller’s actions as despicable. The lawyer said it was the “most dishonorable conduct” he has ever witnessed, Fox News reported.

“Capt. Robert Mueller, USMC, sits in front of his commander-in-chief being interviewed for FBI director,” Dowd said, “knowing he is going to investigate the president, and never says a word.”

Mueller’s investigation, which didn’t discover any collusion between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign, was seen by many as flawed and biased.

RELATED: Newly Discovered Letter from Aussie Amb. Exposes NYT Hit Piece on Trump as Fraud

Should Mueller be held accountable for this alleged lie?

These new revelations won’t do any favors for the former special counsel’s reputation.

This further unwinding of Robert Mueller and his investigation comes at a time when the left has practically abandoned the Russia collusion narrative and has moved on to a new attack — Trump’s July phone call with the president of Ukraine.

Even at this early stage in the so-called scandal, it looks like the impeachment inquiry and the shaky whistleblower report it’s based on are already falling apart.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
