Breaking Report: Trump Could Announce His Run for President Tonight

Former President Donald Trump might make a historic 2024 “comeback” presidential campaign a reality sooner rather than later.

Trump is seriously considering announcing his candidacy for President as soon as Monday night, according to sources cited by Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers.

NEW: A source close to President Trump tells me it is basically a “coin flip” as to whether Trump announces his run for President tonight. No final decision has been made on the possible announcement tonight. @DailyCaller — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) November 7, 2022

Trump has all but confirmed that he intends to return to the White House, most recently at an Iowa political rally last week.

TRUMP: “In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very very very will probably do it again. Get ready that’s all I’m telling you — very soon.” pic.twitter.com/YPjN6O50BD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2022

Sources close to Trump have suggested he delayed announcing a presidential campaign to avoid distracting away from the 2022 midterms.

The former President has campaigned for “MAGA” Republicans up and down the ballot, with his strength in Republican primaries an indicator of his enduring appeal to conservatives.

With Election Day on Tuesday, Trump could view the buffer zone between the midterms and the 2024 presidential contest to be complete.

Trump is slated to speak at a Save America Rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday night.

Other sources close to Trump indicate that the Republican could announce a presidential bid on Nov. 14, after the political dust of the midterms has had days to settle, according to the Daily Caller.

A representative for Trump declined to comment on “the never-ending media speculation and rumors” surrounding a campaign announcement.

Trump indicated that he’s already made a decision about a 2024 campaign as far back as July.

Polling consistently shows Trump dominating the potential opposition in a tentative 2024 GOP primary.

Trump even secures an outright majority of support in some primary surveys, support that would assure him the nomination if it holds.

Other polls show Trump defeating President Joe Biden in a rematch.

If elected in 2024, Trump would become the second President in American history to serve two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Grover Cleveland served two separate terms in the late 19th century.

