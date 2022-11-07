Parler Share
News

Breaking Report: Trump Could Announce His Run for President Tonight

 By Richard Moorhead  November 7, 2022 at 11:38am
Parler Share

Former President Donald Trump might make a historic 2024 “comeback” presidential campaign a reality sooner rather than later.

Trump is seriously considering announcing his candidacy for President as soon as Monday night, according to sources cited by Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers.

Trump has all but confirmed that he intends to return to the White House, most recently at an Iowa political rally last week.

Trending:
Singer Found Dead at 34 - Last Tweet Was Directed at Kanye

Sources close to Trump have suggested he delayed announcing a presidential campaign to avoid distracting away from the 2022 midterms.

The former President has campaigned for “MAGA” Republicans up and down the ballot, with his strength in Republican primaries an indicator of his enduring appeal to conservatives.

Do you think Trump should run for president in 2024?

With Election Day on Tuesday, Trump could view the buffer zone between the midterms and the 2024 presidential contest to be complete.

Trump is slated to speak at a Save America Rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday night.

Other sources close to Trump indicate that the Republican could announce a presidential bid on Nov. 14, after the political dust of the midterms has had days to settle, according to the Daily Caller.

A representative for Trump declined to comment on “the never-ending media speculation and rumors” surrounding a campaign announcement.

Trump indicated that he’s already made a decision about a 2024 campaign as far back as July.

Related:
Report: Trump's Team Has Set a Date for 2024 Announcement

Polling consistently shows Trump dominating the potential opposition in a tentative 2024 GOP primary.

Trump even secures an outright majority of support in some primary surveys, support that would assure him the nomination if it holds.

Other polls show Trump defeating President Joe Biden in a rematch.

If elected in 2024, Trump would become the second President in American history to serve two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Grover Cleveland served two separate terms in the late 19th century.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Watch: Bill Clinton Has Spine-Chilling Reaction to Epstein Question After Being Caught Off Guard
Breaking Report: Trump Could Announce His Run for President Tonight
Drought-Weary Southwest Taking Fatal Hits as Foreign Farms Plunder What Water Remains
Twitter Drops the Hammer on Kathy Griffin After She Crosses Elon Musk's New Line
Candidate from the 'Gun Control' Party Fires Pistol in Campaign Ad, Real Shooters Immediately Notice the Problem
See more...

Conversation