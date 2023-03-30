Breaking Report: Trump Indicted by Grand Jury - Developing

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted, according to a breaking report from the New York Times.

Breaking News: A grand jury in New York has voted to indict Donald Trump over his role in a hush money payment to a porn star, according to four people with knowledge of the matter. https://t.co/2p3Rlr0abC pic.twitter.com/JhSJLKoMny — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 30, 2023

“Breaking News: A grand jury in New York has voted to indict Donald Trump over his role in a hush money payment to a porn star, according to four people with knowledge of the matter,” the outlet tweeted out Thursday afternoon.

This indictment comes just a day after numerous reports had begun circulating that a Trump indictment was unlikely this week.

The original indictment came in connection with Trump’s alleged hush payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

The allegations claim that Trump may have falsified campaign finance records in connection with those payments, an allegation that Trump has vehemently denied.

This is a shocking development and a breaking story.

