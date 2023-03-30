Parler Share
News

Breaking Report: Trump Indicted by Grand Jury - Developing

 By Bryan Chai and    March 30, 2023 at 2:41pm
Parler Share

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted, according to a breaking report from the New York Times.

“Breaking News: A grand jury in New York has voted to indict Donald Trump over his role in a hush money payment to a porn star, according to four people with knowledge of the matter,” the outlet tweeted out Thursday afternoon.

This indictment comes just a day after numerous reports had begun circulating that a Trump indictment was unlikely this week.

Trending:
29 House Democrats Turn Against Biden and Side with Republicans to Pass Gas Stove Measure

The original indictment came in connection with Trump’s alleged hush payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

The allegations claim that Trump may have falsified campaign finance records in connection with those payments, an allegation that Trump has vehemently denied.

This is a shocking development and a breaking story.

Stay tuned to The Western Journal for more breaking details.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Clint Eastwood Reveals Final Chapter of His Iconic Career, And We Have the Plot Details - Report
Biden Issues 'Transgender Day of Visibility' Proclamation 3 Days After Nashville
Breaking Report: Trump Indicted by Grand Jury - Developing
Fed-Up House Democrats Unleash on 'Kindergarten-Level' Biden Administration
Jan 6. Prisoner Released from Federal Prison - Look Where He's Going Now: Report
See more...




McCarthy Delivers Absolute Zinger After Biden Refuses to Meet with Him - Reveals What He'd Bring to the WH
KJP Blasted for Awful Thing She Said Just Days After Christians Killed by Trans Shooter
DeSantis Makes Bombshell Extradition Announcement Immediately After Trump Indictment
Police Report and Trans Shooter's Social Media Post Devastate Left's Anti-Christian Narrative - Report
Clint Eastwood Reveals Final Chapter of His Iconic Career, And We Have the Plot Details - Report
See more...

Conversation