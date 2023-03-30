Parler Share
News

Breaking Report: Trump Indicted by Grand Jury - Developing

 By Bryan Chai and    March 30, 2023 at 2:41pm
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted, according to a breaking report from The New York Times.

“Breaking News: A grand jury in New York has voted to indict Donald Trump over his role in a hush money payment to a porn star, according to four people with knowledge of the matter,” the outlet tweeted out Thursday afternoon.

This indictment comes just a day after numerous reports had begun circulating that a Trump indictment was unlikely this week.

The original indictment came in connection with Trump’s alleged hush payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

The allegations claim that Trump may have falsified campaign finance records in connection with those payments, an allegation that Trump has vehemently denied.

This is a shocking development and a breaking story.

Stay tuned to The Western Journal for more breaking details.

Bryan Chai
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Conversation