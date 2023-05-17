Breaking Report: Tucker Carlson's Permanent Replacement Revealed in Major Fox News Shakeup

Fox News has tapped Sean Hannity to replace Tucker Carlson in the coveted 8 p.m. time slot, according to the Drudge Report.

A top headline on the outlet’s site Wednesday trumpeted the news, “HANNITY FOXNEWS SHOWCASE; MOVES TO 8 PM.”

Above that announcement, a kicker spelled out some of the sketchy details. “FOXNEWS preparing to announce ambitious new schedule, the DRUDGE REPORT has learned, a schedule where every hour of primetime will change!”

It quoted a “top source” as saying, “It’s our boldest and most fearless line-up ever.”

A subheadline indicated that popular Fox News personalities Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld will get primetime shows.

However, the Mediaite story linked to that statement quoted a Fox News representative as denying the report.

“No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration,” the spokesperson said.

Fox saw a significant drop in viewership after it fired Carlson in April.

Almost immediately, viewership in the 8 p.m. time slot formerly held by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” dropped by roughly one-half, from an average of 3 million to 1.48 million.

Advertisers also departed after the decision, but many have since been returning to the 8 p.m. time slot, according to Mediaite.

Hannity has been a fixture on Fox News since 1996, when he began co-hosting “Hannity and Colmes” alongside liberal colleague Alan Colmes. Colmes left in 2009, leaving Hannity as a solo act.

Last year, Hannity broke the record for longest-running prime-time cable news host, topping Larry King’s previous record of 25 years, six months and 15 days, Mediaite reported.

Carlson had not commented on his Twitter account or personal website as of midday Wednesday.

The immensely popular host announced his own plans to launch a new show on Twitter that would be modeled after his popular Fox News program.

“There aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech,” Carlson said in a video posted to Twitter. “The last big one remaining in the world, the only one is Twitter, where we are now.”

However, just days after that announcement, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced his pick for an executive to take over the day-to-day operations of the company was Linda Yaccarino, a former NBC Universal advertising executive.

Many tweeted their objections to that choice, saying she is unlikely to allow any degree of free speech on the platform.

Musk, however, tried to reassure users. “I hear your concerns, but don’t judge too early,” he said in one tweet.

“I am adamant about defending free speech, even if it means losing money,” he said.

