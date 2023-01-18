Parler Share
News

Breaking Report: Twitter About to Get a Lot More Interesting as Trump Prepares for His Return

 By Michael Austin  January 18, 2023 at 10:16am
Parler Share

Former President Donald J. Trump is gearing up for his return to Twitter.

After opening a poll on the platform asking if Trump should be reinstated, Twitter owner Elon Musk chose to restore the former president’s account in November.

It remained unclear, however, if Trump would ever choose to return to the platform.

According to The Associated Press, Trump previously claimed he would never come back even if reinstated and, after hearing about Musk’s poll regarding his reinstatement, responded by saying, “I don’t see any reason for it.”

Then, on Wednesday, an anonymous Republican source close to Trump told NBC News that Trump’s return to Twitter is likely imminent.

Trending:
Elon Musk Warns New Development Means Biden Admin Could Soon 'Weaponize Federal Agencies' Against Him

“Trump is probably coming back to Twitter. It’s just a question of how and when,” the source said.

“He’s been talking about it for weeks, but Trump speaks for Trump, so it’s anyone’s guess what he’ll do or say or when.”

Another anonymous source told the outlet that Trump and his advisers have been discussing a return to Twitter for weeks and have even “workshopped ideas for his first tweet,” NBC reported.

Trump’s return to major social media outlets doesn’t stop there, however.

Do you want Trump to return to Twitter?

According to NBC, the former president’s 2024 campaign team is currently petitioning to have his Facebook page reinstated.

“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” the campaign wrote in a Tuesday letter to Facebook parent company Meta. NBC said it had reviewed the letter.

Democrats are fighting against Trump’s reinstatement on Facebook.

In a letter to Meta signed by multiple Democrats, Rep. Adam Schiff argued that allowing Trump back on Facebook would be harmful and a violation of Meta’s policies.

“Following the 2022 midterm elections, we write to urge Meta to maintain its commitment to keeping dangerous and unfounded election denial content off its platform,” Schiff wrote.

Related:
Clinton-Appointed Judge Fines Trump Almost $1 Million Over Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

“To that end, we also urge Meta and its leadership to continue the suspension of former president Donald Trump’s Facebook account beyond January, and to carefully monitor and counter the spread of harmful election misinformation, including the Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election, on Facebook.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




DeSantis Faces Off Against Biden and Trump in New Poll and Comes Out on Top
Man's $115K Electric Hummer Breaks Down in Middle of Utah Desert, And It's Not the First Time
Breaking Report: Twitter About to Get a Lot More Interesting as Trump Prepares for His Return
The Truth: Vaccines Have Saved Millions of Lives, but That Doesn't Mean They're All Perfect
Well-Known Sportscaster: In 20 Years I've Never Seen This Many Stories About Young Athletes Dying
See more...

Conversation