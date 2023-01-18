Breaking Report: Twitter About to Get a Lot More Interesting as Trump Prepares for His Return

Former President Donald J. Trump is gearing up for his return to Twitter.

After opening a poll on the platform asking if Trump should be reinstated, Twitter owner Elon Musk chose to restore the former president’s account in November.

It remained unclear, however, if Trump would ever choose to return to the platform.

According to The Associated Press, Trump previously claimed he would never come back even if reinstated and, after hearing about Musk’s poll regarding his reinstatement, responded by saying, “I don’t see any reason for it.”

Then, on Wednesday, an anonymous Republican source close to Trump told NBC News that Trump’s return to Twitter is likely imminent.

“Trump is probably coming back to Twitter. It’s just a question of how and when,” the source said.

“He’s been talking about it for weeks, but Trump speaks for Trump, so it’s anyone’s guess what he’ll do or say or when.”

Another anonymous source told the outlet that Trump and his advisers have been discussing a return to Twitter for weeks and have even “workshopped ideas for his first tweet,” NBC reported.

Trump’s return to major social media outlets doesn’t stop there, however.

Do you want Trump to return to Twitter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 92% (1436 Votes) No: 8% (125 Votes)

According to NBC, the former president’s 2024 campaign team is currently petitioning to have his Facebook page reinstated.

“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” the campaign wrote in a Tuesday letter to Facebook parent company Meta. NBC said it had reviewed the letter.

Democrats are fighting against Trump’s reinstatement on Facebook.

In a letter to Meta signed by multiple Democrats, Rep. Adam Schiff argued that allowing Trump back on Facebook would be harmful and a violation of Meta’s policies.

“Following the 2022 midterm elections, we write to urge Meta to maintain its commitment to keeping dangerous and unfounded election denial content off its platform,” Schiff wrote.

“To that end, we also urge Meta and its leadership to continue the suspension of former president Donald Trump’s Facebook account beyond January, and to carefully monitor and counter the spread of harmful election misinformation, including the Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election, on Facebook.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.