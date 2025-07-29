Breaking Reports: Active Shooter NYC - Screamed 'Free Palestine' - NYPD Officer Hit - Developing

A gunman carrying a rifle shot an NYPD officer and a civilian in midtown Manhattan Monday evening before shooting and killing himself.

A witness reportedly heard him say “Free Palestine!” during the rampage, according to local media website AMNY.

🚨BREAKING 🚨 Active shooter in Midtown Manhattan in New York. FBI is on the scene, possible civilian casualties. Witness claims he was screaming ‘Free Palestine” pic.twitter.com/GtldsDOy33 — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) July 28, 2025

“The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the building that contains offices for Blackstone and the NFL headquarters. The building remains under lockdown and tenants are being told to shelter in place,” KABC-TV reported.

“Police sources say the shooter entered the building and, while in the lobby, fired at a police officer, who was working private security at the time he was shot, and the civilian,” the outlet added.

🚨BREAKING: Active Shooter with AR Rifle in Park Avenue Midtown Manhattan, NYC. MULTIPLE casualties reported, including NYPD officers pic.twitter.com/T7ZNmRHWAl — AJ Huber (@Huberton) July 28, 2025

The suspect shot himself on the 33rd floor of the building.

The condition of the victims is not known.

GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas posted on social media platform X regarding Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, “Meanwhile… THIS is the guy likely to be the next mayor.”

The post included an apparent past social media post from Mamdani, calling for defunding the police.

Active shooter in NYC.

Police and civilians under siege. Meanwhile… THIS is the guy likely to be the next mayor. pic.twitter.com/n8WtDjTI7J — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) July 28, 2025

Mamdani is pro-Palestinian and has refused to condemn the phrase, “Globalize the intifada.”

UPDATE: At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized. https://t.co/I3OpVuUuit — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) July 28, 2025

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted on X, just after 7:50 p.m. Eastern, “At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized.”

