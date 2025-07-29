Share
Breaking Reports: Active Shooter NYC - Screamed 'Free Palestine' - NYPD Officer Hit - Developing

 By Randy DeSoto  July 28, 2025 at 5:28pm
A gunman carrying a rifle shot an NYPD officer and a civilian in midtown Manhattan Monday evening before shooting and killing himself.

A witness reportedly heard him say “Free Palestine!” during the rampage, according to local media website AMNY.

“The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the building that contains offices for Blackstone and the NFL headquarters. The building remains under lockdown and tenants are being told to shelter in place,” KABC-TV reported.

“Police sources say the shooter entered the building and, while in the lobby, fired at a police officer, who was working private security at the time he was shot, and the civilian,” the outlet added.

The suspect shot himself on the 33rd floor of the building.

The condition of the victims is not known.

GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas posted on social media platform X regarding Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, “Meanwhile… THIS is the guy likely to be the next mayor.”

The post included an apparent past social media post from Mamdani, calling for defunding the police.

Mamdani is pro-Palestinian and has refused to condemn the phrase, “Globalize the intifada.”

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted on X, just after 7:50 p.m. Eastern, “At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
